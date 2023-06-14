DHA recommends evacuation from Emaar, Darakhshan, Sea View

With the cyclone Biparjoy about to make landfall soon, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has recommended voluntary evacuation from a few phases of the neighbourhood.

In its tweet on Tuesday, the DHA said residents of Darakhshan, Sea View and Emaar are recommended to make voluntary evacuation. “This precautionary measure ensures everyone’s safety until the cyclone situation is resolved,” reads the tweet.

On Tuesday, the Karachi commissioner visited the Met Office and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). He ordered reviving the rescue service 1299, saying that the citizens can reach out to their helpline at any moment.

He said his office is constantly coordinating with the PDMA. The Met Office informed the commissioner that the city might receive more than 100mm of rain, and that the wind speed might be over 40km per hour.

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) CEO Engr Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed issued instructions to take emergency measures in view of the expected cyclone and rains. All chief engineers of the water board have been instructed to be in constant touch with other relevant departments, including the PDMA.

All district superintendent engineers and executive engineers have been directed to demonstrate better performance while remaining in their respective areas along with their subordinate staff.

Sewerage Chief Engineer Aftab Alam Chandio has been appointed focal person for rain emergencies, and the complaints centre 1339 has been activated.

The KWSB’s Sharea Faisal office has been designated as focal point for rain emergency operations, while rain emergency complaint centres will be established in all districts and different towns of the city.

The water board’s CEO ordered that all the relevant machinery, such as suction, rodding, sewer cleaning machines and dewatering pumps, must be on standby.

He said the KWSB’s bulk transmission system, canal, siphon, conduit and other important installations should be strictly monitored, and all filter plants, including Dhabeji, Gharo, Pipri, Noth-East Karachi and the Hub Pumping Station, and all sewage pumping stations should also be closely monitored.

He also said that all other pumping stations in District South, including the CPS Pumping Station, should be patrolled round the clock. He stressed on keeping generators on standby at all the pumping stations of water supply and drainage.