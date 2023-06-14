Spinners help Pakistan women defend low total

LAHORE: Pakistan defended a low total against Nepal in their first match of the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

After Pakistan scored 87, leg-spinners Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan played key roles in restricting the Nepalese batters. Both Aroob and Tuba picked up two wickets each, while off-spinner Umm-e-Hani and left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir took one wicket each, helping Pakistan secure a nine-run victory.

Among the Nepal batters, only Kabita Kunwar (20 runs off 32 balls, including 2 fours) and Kabita Joshi (15 not out off 17 balls, including 1 four) managed to reach double figures.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 87 runs in 19.2 overs. Opener Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored for Pakistan with a 36-ball 28, which included one boundary. Indu Barma was the most successful bowler for Nepal, taking three wickets for six runs from three overs. Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, and Sita Rana Magar contributed with two wickets each.

Pakistan will now take on hosts Hong Kong on Thursday (tomorrow).

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat Nepal by nine runs

Pakistan 87 all out, 19.2 overs (Shawaal Zulfiqar 28, Fatima Sana 16; Indu Barma 3-6, Kabita Kunwar 2-12, Kabita Joshi 2-16, Sita Rana Magar 2-16)

Nepal 78-6, 20 overs (Kabita Kunwar 20, Kabita Joshi 15 not out; Syeda Aroob Shah 2-16, Tuba Hassan 2-23)

Player of the match – Kabita Kunwar (Nepal)