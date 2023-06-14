Abubakar wins three gold medals’

KARACHI: Abubakar Durrani of Customs won Sprint Canoeing Championship of the 34th National Games.
He clinched three gold medals in the categories of K-1 (200m), K-2 (200m), and 200m (Mixed) and got declared the best Kayaking athlete of the championship. The canoeing sprint events were included for the first time in the National Games and held at Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy at Hanna Lake, Quetta.
In the K-1 (200m) race, Abubakar secured first position and Noor Muhammad took second position while Ayaz Kassi came third. In the K-2 (200m) Open race, the pair of Abubakar and Farhanullah Kakar secured first position and the duo of M Asif and M Yousaf took second position while Dolat Khan and Farooq Ahmed grabbed third position.
As many as 70 athletes from KPK, Gilgit Bilthistan, Sindh, Balochistan, Pakistan Customs, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan, BUITMS and HDWSA participated in the event.
