Pakistan bids to host Asian volleyball event

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has submitted a strong bid to host the 18-team Asian Challenge Volleyball Championship in November 2024 as Pakistan Volleyball Federation chairman Ch Yaqoob distributed handsome cash prizes among the winners of the Central Asian Championship during a ceremony held on Tuesday.

As many as 17-member teams (players and officials) were given Rs3.4 million for winning the event. “Following the success of Central Asian Volleyball, we have now submitted a bid to host the Asian Challenge Cup to be participated by the 18 countries from all over Asia.”

Ch Yaqoob said that Islamabad fulfills their requirements and that is to have at least two gymnasiums and two extra practice halls. “Sports Complex has all these facilities. We are hopeful to get positive results from the bid we have submitted.” On the national team’s future plan, the PVF chairman said the next stopover for the national team is the 2023 Asian Challenge Cup starting in Taiwan from July 8-15. Then comes the Asian Championship (Iran) to be held from August 17-25. The PVF also plans to establish a 15-day training camp in Iran prior to the start of the Championship. “The Championship will be followed by the September Asian Games to be held in China.”

Ch Yaqoob also confirmed Pakistan’s participation in the Under-16 Central Zone Asian Championship to be held in Kazakhstan and Asian under-16 Championship. “Both events will be held in Kazakhstan in the latter half of July.”

The PVF chairman announced the launching of the volleyball league in November this year. “We are all set to launch the long-delayed Pakistan Volleyball League as finally we have got sponsors willing to invest in a big way. Leading Pakistan players will get richer by half a million during the inaugural league spanning over 25 days.”

Issanaye Ramires Ferraz, the Brazilian coach who spent first full day with the national team Tuesday, also spoke on the occasion saying that he had full faith in the Pakistan team.

“I have watched Pakistani players playing in different leagues around the world. I have full faith in their abilities. But volleyball is more about investment. Gone are the days when you required a couple of support staff with the team. Now you need an expert trainer, coach, physical expert and analyst with the team to show improvement. That is the difference between top teams of the world and those who struggle to make a name for themselves. On top of all that you need regular international exposure to give best results,” Issanaye said. He hoped to give his best as a coach.