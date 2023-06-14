Saudi Arabia plans to recruit one million Filipinos

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia could recruit more than one million Filipinos and the UAE, Qatar and Oman are planning extra recruitment, according to the Philippines Government.

Tourism, hospitality and construction sectors could see extensive recruitment, according to a Philippines News Agency report.

It said the country’s Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced it is in the process of signing a memorandum of cooperation with several countries that are interested in hiring more Filipino healthcare and skilled workers.

DMW Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation PY Caunan said that Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman and Qatar have expressed intention to hire Filipino workers.

Caunan said that during the last visit of DMW Secretary Susan Ople in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia expressed the intention to hire about 1m Filipinos for new jobs.

Caucan said: “In our meetings we asked them which industries are involved. They said many of these are in the tourism sector such as hotels, restaurants, and resorts that will open in Saudi Arabia.

“Of course, the construction is still included”. She said the DMW will place these job openings in the special hiring programme that the department will soon launch.