Lords commissioner inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist

LONDON: The House of Lords Standards Commissioner has found the Tory Lord Rami Ranger breached the parliamentary Code of Conduct by running a toxic campaign of harassment and bullying against a prominent Indian-origin female journalist.

The 76-year-old Indian-origin peer’s conduct was investigated following a complaint by the London-based Indian journalist Poonam Joshi, who had raised questions about the presence of representatives of a controversial Hindu cult leader at a Diwali event hosted by Lord Ranger and Hindu Forum of Britain at the House of Lords in October 2022.

The cult leader, Nithyananda, is currently sought by authorities in India on multiple charges, including child abduction and rape and is thought to be hiding in Central America. Ms Joshi’s questioning of Lord Ranger on Twitter led to a torrent of insulting and abusive messages from the peer - both on Twitter and on WhatsApp.

The House of Lords Standards Commissioner, in his final report, has recommended that Lord Ranger issue a public apology to Ms Joshi and take a training course on social media use.

Mr Khan has also recommended Lord Ranger undertake bespoke training and “behaviour change coaching” to “better conduct his life and manners as a parliamentarian”.

The News and Geo has obtained a copy of the damning House of Lords investigation report which comes only a few weeks after Lord Rami Ranger was widely criticized, censured by his own party and forced to issue a public apology for his racist views about British Pakistanis.

The peer had claimed that Pakistanis in Britain “lived ghettos” and also suggested that Pakistani-origin employees at the BBC had been responsible for a documentary about the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the massacre of Muslims in Gujarat in early 2000’s.

The House of Lords report also found that there was a “clear imbalance of power” between Lord Ranger and Ms Joshi and says that Lord Ranger “abused” that power imbalance by “persistently undermining, humiliating and denigrating Ms Joshi”. Among Lord Ranger’s vitriolic Tweets at Ms Joshi were:

“Who is asking you? Who has given you the authority to insult others who do not appease you? You are showing your poor upbringing by bullying”. In another tweet Lord Ranger stated “Use your real name. Shameless Poonam Joshi pride and joy of the Joshi family, no decent job or business, living day to day”.

In a further tweet, including a photograph of Lord Ranger with the former home secretary, the Rt Hon. Priti Patel MP, he said “I am in Parliament, and you are not. Please tag the entire Parliament.

They know me and no one knows you”.” During questioning by Commissioner Khan, Lord Ranger claimed that this was the “Asian way of speaking” and he claimed that he was not being “disrespectful towards a female reporter”.

The Commissioner said: “Lord Ranger’s response to my question asking if such conduct was respectful, in which he referred to Asian culture in his defence, demonstrated precisely the power imbalance that he used to humiliate Ms Joshi.

This response seems to suggest that Lord Ranger believes that showing respect and valuing everyone is not universal but is reserved for those who have attained age, experience and social status, among other things, such as himself, and if such ‘respect’ is not accorded then it is entirely appropriate to attack that individual on the basis of their upbringing.” It was also revealed that as the Twitter spat continued, Lord Ranger formally wrote to the Indian Journalists Association (IJA), of which Ms Joshi is a member, demanding that she be expelled.