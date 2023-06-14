Germany moves to buy Israeli anti-missile shield for 4bn euros

BERLIN: The German government has asked lawmakers to approve an advance payment for the purchase of the sophisticated Arrow 3 air-defence system from Israel for nearly four billion euros ($4.3 billion), according to documents seen by AFP on Tuesday.

The long-range Arrow 3 system, designed to shoot down missiles above the Earth´s atmosphere, is powerful enough to offer protective cover for neighbouring European Union states.

Finance and defence ministry documents seen by AFP show that the government has asked the budget committee in the lower house of parliament, which will meet on Wednesday, to greenlight an advance payment of 560 million euros for the deterrence system.

The Arrow 3 system is expected to cost up to 3.99 billion euros in total, the documents say, a billion euros more than initially estimated.

The money will come from a landmark 100-billion-euro fund unveiled by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to bolster the country´s defences in the wake of Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement marked a major turnaround for Germany after years of under-investment in the armed forces.