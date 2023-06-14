Iraq seizes thousands of captagon pills destined for local market

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces on Tuesday said they had arrested a trafficker and seized 44,000 captagon tablets meant for sale in the country, where consumption of the amphetamine-like drug has surged.

The yellow pills were packaged in bags bearing the image of a camel and inscribed with “2023”. They were captured along with the smuggler in Iraq´s northern Nineveh province, the National Security Service said in a statement.

The regional captagon trade has exploded in recent years and the security service emphasised the pills seized had been meant for sale inside Iraq. Twenty other traffickers were arrested in separate raids across the country, the statement said.

In recent months, Iraq´s security services have carried out major drug seizures as the country grapples with the increased trafficking and consumption of captagon and crystal meth -- a more potent synthetic stimulant, traces of which are sometimes found in captagon.