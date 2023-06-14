22 US soldiers injured in Syria helicopter ‘mishap’

BEIRUT: 22 US soldiers were injured in a helicopter accident in northeastern Syria at the weekend that did not involve any reported enemy fire, US Central Command said on Tuesday.
“A helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in injuries of various degrees to 22 US service members” on Sunday, Centcom said in a statement.
“The service members are receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities,” it said. “The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported.”
The United States has about 1,000 troops deployed in Syria as part of international efforts to combat jihadists, and periodically carries out strikes targeting militants in the country.
