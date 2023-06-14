German court orders major payout to priest abuse victim

COLOGNE, Germany: A German court on Tuesday ordered the archdiocese of Cologne to pay 300,000 euros in damages to a victim of repeated sexual abuse by a priest in the 1970s.

A spokeswoman for the Cologne regional court told AFP the 62-year-old plaintiff, who said he was molested more than 300 times by a Roman Catholic priest, had demanded some 750,000 euros ($809,000).

She said the archdiocese did not dispute the abuse in court, meaning the judges ruled on the basis that the allegations were true. Church authorities also opted not to apply a statute of limitations in the case, which she said could set a new precedent for clergy abuse victims.

The court ordered the archdiocese “to pay 300,000 euros for pain and suffering to the victim, minus a previous payment of 25,000 euros” made by the archdiocese as part of a larger settlement, the spokeswoman said.