Palestinian killed, Israelis wounded in West Bank violence

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in a West Bank raid while four Israelis were injured in a separate shooting incident, as fresh violence hit the occupied territory on Tuesday, officials said.
The Palestinian health ministry said 19-year-old Faris Abdel Moneim Mohammed Hashash “was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces during the aggression against Balata camp in Nablus”.
The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the Balata raid. Israel´s Magen David Adom emergency service said it had treated five Israelis wounded by gunfire near a checkpoint close to the northern West Bank city of Jenin. It added they were hospitalised in moderate condition. The Israeli army said it had received a report of a shooting near the town of Yabad.
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia could recruit more than one million Filipinos and the UAE, Qatar and Oman are planning extra...
LONDON: The House of Lords Standards Commissioner has found the Tory Lord Rami Ranger breached the parliamentary Code...
BRUSSELS: EU member states and lawmakers on Tuesday agreed on how to change the current Schengen visa system so it...
BERLIN: The German government has asked lawmakers to approve an advance payment for the purchase of the sophisticated...
KHARTOUM: Sudan´s army chief is not ready to meet the enemy general he´s been at war with for eight weeks, a...
MBOMBELA, South Africa: Under a scorching sun, 200 South African firefighters wrapped up a last round of training on...