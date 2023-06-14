Palestinian killed, Israelis wounded in West Bank violence

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in a West Bank raid while four Israelis were injured in a separate shooting incident, as fresh violence hit the occupied territory on Tuesday, officials said.

The Palestinian health ministry said 19-year-old Faris Abdel Moneim Mohammed Hashash “was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces during the aggression against Balata camp in Nablus”.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the Balata raid. Israel´s Magen David Adom emergency service said it had treated five Israelis wounded by gunfire near a checkpoint close to the northern West Bank city of Jenin. It added they were hospitalised in moderate condition. The Israeli army said it had received a report of a shooting near the town of Yabad.