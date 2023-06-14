Proper use

One cannot deny the wonders artificial intelligence has accomplished so far. From creating visual arts to writing vast academic papers, it performs extremely complicated tasks in a matter of seconds. However, one cannot deny the fact that it poses a threat to the art of creative writing. Consequently, many plagiarism-detecting software platforms have arisen in order to counteract this threat. The algorithms powering these platforms are incredibly precise and leave little to no room for literary theft.

Instead of copying content from existing sources or asking ChatGPT to write assignments, students should be focusing on benefiting from AI more appropriately. For instance, AI-powered search engines and databases can be used for finding relevant information in seconds. Its algorithms can assist in filtering and sorting through vast amounts of data, saving time and effort. One should see AI as a tool to enhance their skills, knowledge and fuel their learning rather than as a substitute for effort.

Mehmood Khan

Islamabad