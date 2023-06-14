I am writing to express my concern about the quality of drinking water in Rawalpindi. As a resident of this city, I have noticed that the water coming out of our taps is often discoloured and has a strange odour. This is not only unpleasant but also a potential health hazard. I believe that this issue requires urgent attention from our local officials. The water supply system needs to be updated and maintained regularly to ensure that the water is safe for consumption.

In addition, there should be a regular testing programme to monitor the quality of the water. I urge our elected representatives to take action on this issue and allocate the necessary resources to improve the quality of our drinking water. Access to clean and safe drinking water is a basic human right and we should not have to compromise on this.

Eeman Khalid

Rawalpindi