This refers to the letter ‘Unemployment’ (June 10, 2023) by Malaika Sahab. In my point of view, having worked in human resources, there are sufficient opportunities for employment in the country.

However, we still end up with a high unemployment rate as our labour force lacks sufficient education and the skills that are most in-demand. In my experience, even when organizations are expanding and ready to hire, they struggle to find people with the skill-set that they are looking for.

Zia Sarwar

Karachi