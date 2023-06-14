Go cashless

As Eidul Azha approaches, the Karachi administration has moved the cattle market from Sohrab Goth to Northern Bypass. Every other day since this shift, we hear reports of citizens getting robbed on their way to and from the market. Previously, we saw banks installing ATM machines near the cattle market for the convenience of buyers. However, with the rise of cashless transactions, the question arises as to why we cannot facilitate cashless payments at the cattle market. This could have been a real game changer. In neighbouring India, people are even buying groceries from cart vendors through payment apps and cash payments are increasingly rare. This is a huge missed opportunity for our financial system.

M Hammad Rafique

Karachi