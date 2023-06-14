Go cashless

As Eidul Azha approaches, the Karachi administration has moved the cattle market from Sohrab Goth to Northern Bypass. Every other day since this shift, we hear reports of citizens getting robbed on their way to and from the market. Previously, we saw banks installing ATM machines near the cattle market for the convenience of buyers. However, with the rise of cashless transactions, the question arises as to why we cannot facilitate cashless payments at the cattle market. This could have been a real game changer. In neighbouring India, people are even buying groceries from cart vendors through payment apps and cash payments are increasingly rare. This is a huge missed opportunity for our financial system.
M Hammad Rafique
Karachi
Many of the elderly in our country either have no income or must survive on meagre pensions. This segment of society...
One cannot deny the wonders artificial intelligence has accomplished so far. From creating visual arts to writing vast...
Cyclone Biparjoy may soon land on the coastal areas of Pakistan and thousands have already been evacuated from these...
I am writing to express my concern about the quality of drinking water in Rawalpindi. As a resident of this city, I...
This refers to the letter ‘Unemployment’ by Malaika Sahab. In my point of view, having worked in human resources,...
In FY2022, our remittances declined from $31.31 billion to $29.87 billion, mainly because of the increase in the...