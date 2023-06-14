Convenient allegations

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is never quite at a loss for words – or narratives, or spin. Now that there is a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing his allegations against top military officials, he has told the team that neither had ISI DGC Maj Gen Faisal Naseer threatened him directly nor does he have any evidence to substantiate his allegations against him. On November 3 last year, Imran Khan had survived an assassination attempt in Wazirabad, Punjab. Following that he had alleged that the DGC of ISI, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind the assassination attempt. Earlier this year, he was sent a legal notice by the PPP after he had alleged that there was a ‘Plan C’ to murder him, and that Asif Ali Zardari was hatching and financing an assassination plot against him for which the ex-president had hired “terrorists”.

We have now spent the better part of the past one year listening to Imran Khan throw allegations left, right and centre – without any regard for who it defames, what it does to the polity, and how much anarchy it leads to. Those sceptical of his claims have always pointed to how his only evidence has been a claim of ‘I know’. Now that there is an official JIT investigation, though, ‘I know’ will not fly. After it was reported what had had said during the JIT probe on Monday – during which he signed a statement saying that he was told by someone that the ISI DGC was behind his murder attempt but that he had no proof or evidence to back such claim – Imran took to Twitter to tweet yet another obfuscation. Responding to natural observations regarding his appearance in front of the JIT, Imran tweeted how he could provide evidence when he couldn’t get an FIR registered against the senior military officer, then accused the official of a “cover up that followed where he sabotaged the JIT report which had concluded that three shooters were involved”, and then went on to say that in an independent investigation he [Imran] would prove his allegations.

We are confused, along with a number of political and legal observers who have pointed out the glaring contradictions in Imran’s statement to the JIT and then his tweet. Is the JIT meant to be a thorough investigation into what happened at Wazirabad or is it also going to be a tool to prop up a political agenda? This is hardly Imran’s first brush with making allegations and then forgetting or refusing to back them with evidence. From the ‘35 punctures’ allegation against Najam Sethi to alleging that he was offered Rs10 billion bribe by a mutual contact with Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the Panama case against Nawaz Sharif back in 2017 to the wonderfully fantastical ‘cipher’ story, the allegations are many – evidence none. In the case of the ‘35 punctures’, he later dismissed his false accusation as a ‘political statement’. Will he do the same a few months or years later with the accusations that he is hurling not just at a military officer but also the prime minister of Pakistan and the interior minister? This is not about individuals – whether in uniform or not – but about how conveniently our former prime minister uses and discards serious allegations, and gets away with it. That said, and regardless of the legal status or otherwise of the JIT report, one hopes that for the sake of transparency and accountability due process and discretion is followed during the whole investigative process.