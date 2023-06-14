The restructure confusion

On the day Budget 2023-24 was announced for the upcoming fiscal year, the finance minister mentioned that Pakistan may consider reprofiling some of its bilateral external debt. Such an informal announcement led to confusion as to whether the country, which is already struggling with liquidity issues, will be restructuring or reprofiling its external debt to provide it some breathing space. A few days later, the State Bank of Pakistan during a briefing following its monetary policy announcement categorically denied any plans for restructuring or reprofiling, suggesting that the country will continue to meet all external obligations as per original commitments. Such variance in communication leads to confusion. Moreover, using rescheduling, restructuring, or reprofiling as interchangeable terms adds another layer of confusion. The budget announced a few days back is inflationary, and fairly ambitious. It also assumes improved ability of the country to raise external debt, at a time when there is no clarity whether there will be any restructuring or reprofiling – or not.

To keep things simple, reprofiling means that the time period during which debt needs to be repaid is extended, while the value of that debt doesn’t change. For example, if some debt is due in five years, the government may request those debt holders to extend the period to seven years, and thereby provide some breathing space without changing any value. Alternatively, restructuring means that certain key terms associated with debt, such as interest rate or the time period during which it needs to be paid, or the value of the debt, may change. The government is still not clear on what needs to be done. The import cover, which refers to how much foreign exchange reserves a country has relative to its imports, is less than 45 days. Pakistan continues to ration supply of foreign currency, prioritizing energy and food imports. Even those priorities are not working out, because extended loadshedding of power is expected in the country due to inability to import fuel.

The decision to do anything with debt is a complex decision, and dependent on too many economic and political variables. If anything, the government and the SBP must be on the same page regarding how the debt problem needs to be addressed – whether through rationing, or restructuring, or through unlocking funds from the IMF. Sending mixed signals to the markets creates more confusion, and creates more volatility in an already uncertain environment. Considering the budget outlay and projected fiscal deficit, Pakistan is all set to borrow increasing amounts of capital to fund its deficit. As debt keeps on increasing, the debt problem isn’t going away anytime soon – and before this problem can be solved, the deficit problem needs to be tackled. Absence of a unified communications strategy has led to panic every now and then, but as key decisions are still deferred and structural changes still linger on, the negative effect of any miscommunication will only be more pronounced in the future.