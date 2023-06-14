Google Cloud features MM Pakistan

LAHORE: Google Cloud has featured MM Pakistan (MMP) as a consumer case study on its website, a statement said on Tuesday.

According to MMP, it has chosen Google Cloud to set a new standard for innovation in project development and management consulting. The company has adopted Google Workspace and developed in-house, AI-powered solutions to energise its systems, processes, and project delivery mechanisms.

“Businesses often have to deal with increasing amounts of data, evolving work environments and the constant need to streamline processes to find more efficient ways to conduct business activities. At MMP, we are cutting-edge, always looking for ways to innovate and provide better solutions to our clients,” its director corporate Ali Sarfaraz said.

MMP chose Google Cloud as its technology partner in October 2021 and began upgrading and modernising its systems and processes.