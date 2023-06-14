Gold prices continue to decline

KARACHI: Gold prices continued with a downtrend in the local market, dropping by Rs4,000 per tola on Tuesday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs221,500 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs3,430 to Rs189,900. Gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,961 per ounce in the international market.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,271.94. Local jewellers said gold rates in the local market remained below Rs4,000 as compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.