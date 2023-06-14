Gold prices continue to decline

KARACHI: Gold prices continued with a downtrend in the local market, dropping by Rs4,000 per tola on Tuesday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs221,500 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs3,430 to Rs189,900. Gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,961 per ounce in the international market.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,271.94. Local jewellers said gold rates in the local market remained below Rs4,000 as compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.
LAHORE: Google Cloud has featured MM Pakistan as a consumer case study on its website, a statement said on...
ISLAMABAD: The textile industry will sensitize the finance minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, and the state minister for...
KARACHI: In a recent interview with The News, Muhammad Yahya Khan, Group Head of Digital Banking at Bank Alfalah, said...
LAHORE: Textile sector is exerting pressure on the government to reduce the gas and power tariff by restoring the...
Washington: The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday kicked off a two-day meeting to set its benchmark lending rate, with...
ISLAMABAD: Punjab faced an imminent threat of deindustrialisation as a consequence of withdrawing the Regionally...