Efficiency impasse

LAHORE: Textile sector is exerting pressure on the government to reduce the gas and power tariff by restoring the subsidy available to them in 2021-22. The government however has committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it withdrew the power and gas subsidies from the exporting sectors.

Gas and power tariff in Bangladesh has also been jacked up by 150-178 percent, again under the dictates of the IMF. Pakistani textile millers contend that the government should charge the power tariff that is its theoretical price, meaning thereby that all inefficiencies and corruptions must be excluded.

The actual cost of energy and power includes the impact of inefficiencies and corruption. The inefficiencies must be removed after which prices could be reduced.

It is strange that over 50 percent of the spinning industry is operating on inefficient spindles that consume 40 percent more power.

They want the government not to pass on its efficiencies to the exporting sectors so that they can balance their inefficiencies in their processes.

Another aspect in this regard is that the gas run power generators installed by the textile sector are highly inefficient compared with the gas power plants commissioned by the public sector. There is a shortage of gas in the country.

It is logical that the government provides gas on a preferential basis to the public sector power generation companies at non-subsidised tariff and produces 100 percent more power. It is illogical to supply gas at concessional rates to inefficient private sector gas-based power generating plants. The nation is the net loser in this regard.

The decline in our textile trade is a matter of concern as this sector accounts for almost 60 percent of our exports. Our economic planners are naïve about the current global situation in all sectors, particularly in the textile sector.

First because of Covid-19 and then the Russia-Ukraine war, the textile sector suffered globally. In fact, in all global recessions, the first sector that takes the heat is textile and clothing. When consumers are short of consumable surplus, the first cut they make is on clothing and textiles.

Clothes bought in past years are good enough to be worn for longer periods and bed sheets and pillows can also be reused more times after washing. This mind-set reduces the demand for new textiles and clothing products.

The decline in Pakistan’s textile and clothing exports depicts the global trend. All textile economies like China, Bangladesh, India and Vietnam saw almost similar decline in their overall textile exports as witnessed by Pakistan in the past one year.

This despite the fact that Vietnam replaced Bangladesh as the second largest apparel exporter in the world. But this change of position was more due to comparatively lesser decline experienced by Vietnamese exporters than Bangladeshi exporters.

Another fact is that because of lower demand and erratic raw material prices, spinners suffered more than garment makers across the world. Indian spinners are operating at 70 percent capacity, the Bangladeshi spinning mills are operating on 50 percent capacity and many have closed down.

In Vietnam, many spinning mills have closed because of lack of yarn demand. Pakistan is no exception. According to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, almost 30 percent of the mills have closed and remaining are operating at low capacity.

The power and gas tariff in Pakistan would come down once we start getting full supplies of discounted Russian oil and concessional gas supplies from Central Asia and Russia. All this while, subsidising inefficiencies is not a smart move.