Stocks fall on profit-booking, sector sell-off

Stocks started the day positive on Tuesday gaining from a State Bank’s decision to keep the policy rate unchanged but the market closed lower after investors opted to book profits in sectors such as cement, technology and communication, and fertiliser.

An economic uncertainty in the country amid a stalled International Monetary Fund bailout programme ending on June 30 also contributed in the bearish close.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 244.21 points or 0.58 percent to 41,538.72 points against 41,782.93 points recorded in the last session.

The highest index of the day remained at 42,025.54 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,522.64 points.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said yesterday’s announcement in the Monetary Policy Meeting did not get much appreciation at Pakistan equities as the KSE100 index had another bearish day.

“The day started on a positive note when the benchmark index made an intraday high at 42,026. However, cement, tech, fertiliser, chemical, and glass sectors contributed negatively to the index. Profit-taking in those selective stocks could likely be the reason for the selling trend in them,” he said.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 76.83 points or 0.52 percent to 14,670.33 points compared with 14,747.16 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 35 million shares to 144.168 million shares from 179.118 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs4.124 billion from Rs5.568 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.372 trillion from Rs6.420 trillion.

Out of 327 companies active in the session, 91 closed in green, 208 in red and 28 remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, “Stocks closed lower on investor concerns for economic uncertainty on IMF deal delays.”

Dismal data of $2.1 billion remittances in May’23, auto sales falling, and SBP’s affirmation on no intention to restructure bilateral debt had played a catalyst role in the bearish close, he added.

The highest increase was recorded in Pak Services shares, which rose by Rs33.29 to Rs883.29 per share, followed by Philip Morris Pak., which increased by Rs31.99 to Rs458.64 per share. A significant decline was noted in Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs889 to Rs22,111 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize, which decreased by Rs545 to Rs8,350 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a mixed session was recorded at the PSX. “The market opened in the green after the SBP kept the interest rate unchanged in the MPC meeting held yesterday,” it reported. “Although later stocks tumbled as investors opted to book profits at the end of the day as the index ended in the red shedding net 246.77 points.”

Investors’ participation remained sideways as the 3rd tier stocks continued to dominate the volume board.

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (-73.4 points), technology and communication (-52.0 points), fertiliser (-42.4 points), chemical (-33.3 points) and food and personal care products (-23.9pts).

Hascol Petrol remained the volume leader with 14.363 million shares which closed higher by 16 paisas to Rs5.85 per share. It was followed by TPL Properties with 13.506 million shares, which closed higher by 21 paisas to Rs13.73 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included WorldCall Telecom, B.O. Punjab, Media Times Ltd, Pak Refinery, Gul Ahmed, K-Electric Ltd., Waves Corp Ltd., and Unity Foods Ltd.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 37.061 million shares from 41.544 million shares.