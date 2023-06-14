Training for newly appointed teachers launched

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has initiated a comprehensive two-week Induction training program for recently appointed teachers. The ceremony, held at the Federal College of Education H-9, Islamabad, witnessed the presence of Rana Tanveer Hussain, the esteemed Federal Minister for Education.
During his address, Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain congratulated the new teachers and pledged his support in enhancing the quality of education. He urged them to acquire modern teaching techniques, strategies, and methodologies to effectively contribute to the nation's educational progress. The Minister also shared his vision to transform the Federal College of Education into a cutting-edge Teacher Training Centre.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority Tuesday directed all the healthcare establishments in the...
TOKYO: Minster of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that Providing Pakistani manpower to Japan is the...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former secretary...
LAHORE: ‘Hum Saya’ , a film produced by Centre for Social Justice , received the award for ‘Best Short...
ISLAMABAD: Nasir Mahmood Butt, a central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League , had an important meeting with Nawaz...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will pass the Finance Bill, 2023 on June 23.A meeting of the House Business Advisory...