Training for newly appointed teachers launched

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has initiated a comprehensive two-week Induction training program for recently appointed teachers. The ceremony, held at the Federal College of Education H-9, Islamabad, witnessed the presence of Rana Tanveer Hussain, the esteemed Federal Minister for Education.

During his address, Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain congratulated the new teachers and pledged his support in enhancing the quality of education. He urged them to acquire modern teaching techniques, strategies, and methodologies to effectively contribute to the nation's educational prog­ress. The Minister also shared his vision to transform the Federal College of Education into a cutting-edge Teacher Training Centre.