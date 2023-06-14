Wife kills husband

Islamabad: A 14 to 15-year-old girl gunned down her 16-year-old husband in a domestic controversy in Dhoke Abbasi falling in the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station, late Tuesday evening. The police reached the scene and arrested the alleged killer, Hanifa, and recovered a 30-bore pistol from her custody.
