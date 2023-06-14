 
close
Wednesday June 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Wife kills husband

By Our crime correspondent
June 14, 2023

Islamabad: A 14 to 15-year-old girl gunned down her 16-year-old husband in a domestic controversy in Dhoke Abbasi falling in the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station, late Tuesday evening. The police reached the scene and arrested the alleged killer, Hanifa, and recovered a 30-bore pistol from her custody.