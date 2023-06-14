 
June 14, 2023
National

Rawal Literature Festival starts

By APP
June 14, 2023

Rawalpindi: Rawal Literature Festival 2023 started at the Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) here on Tuesday. The inaugural session was presided over by renowned poet and writer Dr Ehsan Akbar, while Irfan Ahmed Urfi hosted the session. He said that the Rawal literature festival was an excellent effort to promote literature.