Expo brings together local, foreign educational institutions

Islamabad: A two-day 'The News Education Expo' began at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre here on Tuesday bringing together around 40 national and international educational institutions as well as leading career experts.

Organised by the ‘Jang Media Group’, the event, the largest of its kind in the country, is meant to provide students, parents, and education enthusiasts with valuable insights into diverse academic opportunities, ushering in a revolution in the educational landscape, according to organisers. They said the expo would serve as a catalyst for academic growth and advancement by offering a wide array of educational opportunities and comprehensive support as well as career solutions from education experts.

"By providing an inclusive platform, this event is serving as a beacon of hope, connecting students and parents with the resources necessary to make informed decisions and pursue their educational aspirations with confidence," a member of the organising team said. Jamshed Wali, a senior public relations officer of the HEC, said his organisation became part of the event recognising the importance of available platforms to inform people about higher education opportunities.

He said the HEC's representatives had one-on-one interactions with its target audience, especially students to disseminate authentic information about its objectives, initiatives, and programmes, including scholarships, research grants, and collaborations. "This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing students with the necessary information to make informed decisions and ensure quality standards in education," he said.

He said the expo attracted significant attention from parents, who sought guidance on scholarships and registrations with the HEC-approved universities. He praised the ‘Jang Media Group’ for holding the event, which, he said, is serving as a bridge between the people and higher educational institutes.

The expo attracted large crowds of youths from Islamabad, Rawal­pindi and adjoining areas on the opening day. Most of them came on their own but some, especially girls, opted to get there with their parents. According to them, bringing local and international educational institutions and organisations under one roof helps students get the relevant information.

"This event is offering students an opportunity to interact with university officials to make better decisions about their educational journey," said Abdul Rahman, a 40-year-old father of four. He expressed satisfaction with the response to his queries by stallholders at the expo. Tamana Imran, an A-Level student aspiring to claim scholarships for studying abroad, appreciated the expo for providing her with a wealth of information on financial aid offered by other countries, organisations and educational institutions. She said she found the event to be an excellent opportunity to get "clarity and insights" about university admissions, scholarships, facilities, and future prospects.

Mohammad Qasim said he wanted to go abroad to get a master’s degree in information technology. “I am happy to see lots of foreign university stalls at one place. Some of them are offering on-the-spot registration. This is saving both time and money,” he said. He urged other media groups to follow in the footsteps of Jang Group to the benefit of the youths.

FAST University student Sidra Ameen said she knew many youths who wanted to make it to the expo but couldn't because they were busy with FSc practical exams. Ms Zara of the MY University highlighted the courses offered by her organisation and said the expo was an excellent opportunity for students and their parents to gather information about higher education and benefit from it.

