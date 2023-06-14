Volunteers to help special persons

Islamabad: Committed to preventing avoidable blindness and promoting disability inclusion, a Pakistani startup dedicated to improving the lives of deaf individuals, announced the selection of the first cohort for the Innovation Challenge Futuremakers (ICF) programme.
The ICF programme, a result of a strategic partnership between Sightsavers and DeafTawk, is a fast-track acceleration programme designed to cater to the needs of entrepreneurs with disabilities in Pakistan. The programme offers a hybrid experience that combines virtual engagement with valuable offline activities, providing an opportunity for startups to grow and thrive.
From a pool of 70 applications, the selection panel, comprising industry experts, mentors, and entrepreneurs, rigorously evaluated and interviewed the candidates. A total of eight outstanding groups were selected as part of the first cohort.
