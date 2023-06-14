Saudi GACA team arrives in Pakistan

LAHORE: The aviation security delegation of Saudi General Aviation Civil Aviation (GACA) reached Pakistan here on Tuesday.
An eight-member team under the leadership of Lead Inspector Muhammad Al-Ajmi arrived in Lahore. Directorate of Security (Regulatory) and Lahore Airport Administration welcomed the team. He said DG Civil Aviation has directed to provide all possible assistance to the Saudi guests at all airports.
The ‘GACA’ security assistant team started the second phase from Lahore. The team was briefed about the airport and security measures. The ‘GACA’ security assistant team will review the security measures taken by ASF, airlines, ground handling agencies. The Saudi Security Assessment Team will also assess the effectiveness of security measures of security service providers including cargo agents and catering. The team will also inspect Sialkot and Multan airports in this second phase. In the third phase, the security arrangements at Islamabad and Peshawar airports will also be inspected.
