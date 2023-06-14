Strengthening a weak state in one year not possible: Fazl

PESHAWAR: JUIF chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Fazlur Rahman Tuesday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was halted under a well-planned international agenda breaching China’s trust.

Talking to the media during his visit to the China-Window – a Chinese cultural centre – here, he said the government was striving to win over the trust of China once again, attract its investment anew and put the country on the fast track of economic stability and development.

He said after the disintegration of the USSR, China emerged as a big power.

“In 1995, when I was chairman of the external affairs committee of the parliament, China invited us and informed us about the economic vision of the country. Despite being a communist country, they had developed five cities of China as free economic zones wherein individuals were given the right to invest and trade.

Their vision was to promote trade across the globe and for the purpose they had identified their routes. We introduced the idea of trade via Pakistan to them and after a weeklong dialogue they accepted the

proposal,” he said.

“Friendship with China was non-controversial in Pakistan. The people of Pakistan consider China a friend. Both the governments of Pakistan People’s Party in 2008 and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in 2013 continued same policy and pursued CPEC which was not mere a land route but a comprehensive trade package all-inclusive of establishment of industrial, economic zones, development of power generation, ensuring optimum gas supply to the country, introduction of fiber optics and laying of railway line,” he said.

“But when the world saw the overwhelming consensus in Pakistan over trade with China, the western world, including India, under the leadership of the USA created a third force and handed the country to it with the agenda to halt the CPEC project,” he said, while referring to the PTI coming into power in 2018.

Gwadar Port, which is the deepest sea in the region, the depth of the sea reduced to 9 and 11 feet during the three and half years of the PTI rule when work on the project was frozen. “Now it would require resources and efforts afresh to get back the sea to its original deep level,” he said. Fazl said friendly ties with China need to be strengthened and those who intend to harm the friendship should be resisted and crushed.

“There are three categories of trade – public to public, people to state and state to state. For the first time, it was seen during the PTI government that an official policy was announced that Pakistan could not afford mega projects and all such projects were frozen and it was stated that micro level trade – “eggs and calves trade” – would be promoted,” he said.

Fazl went on to say that governments commit mistakes and weaknesses but sometimes their weaknesses weaken the state. “So, if a weak state was with you yesterday, it is with me today and it may be transferred to someone else tomorrow,” he pointed out.

Strengthening the weak state again and winning the trust of the international community once more is not an easy job to be done within one year, he added. The PML government left GDP at 6.5 percent in 2018, which the PTI government brought down to zero percent, he said and added that such a landslide dive in the economy had never been seen in the country’s history.

“In the third stage when the world wanted to sabotage the defense system of the country, we combated this bid too successfully,” he said, while referring to the May 9 incidents.