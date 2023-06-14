JI to oppose delay in polls tooth and nail: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq Tuesday said his party would oppose any move to delay the general elections.“2018 elections were selection and now the ruling coalition also wants the match to be fixed,” he said while addressing the Election Convention at al-Hamra Hall here.

JI ticket holders for national and provincial assemblies from central Punjab districts participated in the convention.

JI Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch, Secretary General Ameerul Azim and Punjab central ameer Javed Qasuri also spoke on the occasion.

Siraj regretted that the ‘lotacracy’ instead of democracy was flourishing in a country which was achieved after a long democratic struggle.

Reacting to different statements by the PDM and PPP leadership about extension in the National Assembly’s tenure, Haq made it clear that the country would not run on the wishes of the rulers but as per the Constitution and will of the people.

He held the present and past governments equally responsible for destroying the economy, saying they could no longer deceive the masses and win their hearts.

He said the budget was prepared on the direction of the IMF, making it clear that the country was still under the influence of the foreign forces and lending agencies even after 75 years of freedom. The rulers, he said, imposed a foreign agenda, paying no attention to the miseries of the common man and national interests.

He regretted that the government failed to identify the criminals behind the suicide attack on him in Zhob even after a month.

“If the government was unable to find the motives behind the attack on a head of a party then what would be the situation of the common man?” he questioned.

The JI ameer said the rule of law and administration of justice had become a dream in Pakistan.

He said the security situation in Balochistan and KP was alarming where people were living in a constant state of fear. He said the people of Karachi gave mandate to the JI but the PPP was bent upon electing the mayor, making joke of the democracy and democratic norms.

On one side, he said, there were 900,000 votes and on the other side the PPP has 325,000 votes but the ruling party insisted on its victory, he added.