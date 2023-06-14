Man dies in road accident

LAHORE: A 28-year-old man died in an accident in the Kot Lakhpat police area Tuesday. The bike-rider, yet to be identified, was on his way when his bike slipped and he fell off his vehicle. A truck coming from behind ran over him.

Three bike thieves held: Shahdara Town police arrested three suspected bike thieves identified as Imran, Ghulam Ali and Idrees. Police also recovered three bikes and illegal weapons from their custody. Liaqatabad police arrested a suspect involved in stealing batteries from cars.