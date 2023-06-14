Naqvi assures Murad of helping to tackle cyclone

LAHORE: Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a phone call to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday, assuring complete cooperation from the Punjab government to tackle the tropical cyclone Biparjoy.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Rescue 1122 and PDMA, along with other line departments, are fully prepared to assist people in Sindh, and the government is also ready to support the Sindh government in terms of population's relocation from coastal areas.