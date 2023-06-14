Naqvi assures Murad of helping to tackle cyclone

LAHORE: Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a phone call to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday, assuring complete cooperation from the Punjab government to tackle the tropical cyclone Biparjoy.
Mohsin Naqvi stated that Rescue 1122 and PDMA, along with other line departments, are fully prepared to assist people in Sindh, and the government is also ready to support the Sindh government in terms of population's relocation from coastal areas.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority Tuesday directed all the healthcare establishments in the...
TOKYO: Minster of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that Providing Pakistani manpower to Japan is the...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former secretary...
LAHORE: ‘Hum Saya’ , a film produced by Centre for Social Justice , received the award for ‘Best Short...
ISLAMABAD: Nasir Mahmood Butt, a central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League , had an important meeting with Nawaz...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will pass the Finance Bill, 2023 on June 23.A meeting of the House Business Advisory...