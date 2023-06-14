Direct flights from Lahore to Urumqi start

LAHORE: In a post-pandemic development, the direct flights from Lahore to Urumqi started on Tuesday. An airplane of the China Southern Airline took off from the Lahore airport at 9:50am on Tuesday.

The Urumqi-Lahore route had been suspended on January 24, 2020 in the wake of Covid-19 curbs on the aviation sector. The activity marked a watershed moment of resumption of flights after more than 3 years from the capital of Punjab to the capital of Xinjiang (China).

The flights were scheduled on a weekly basis, specifically on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. To celebrate the 1st Lahore-Urumqi flight resumption, a special cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren cut a cake in the presence of dignitaries including Zhang Xingru, GM Lahore Office, China Southern Airlines, Nazir Ahmed Khan, CEO Allama Iqbal International Airport, Muhammad Rashid, Additional Director Airport Security, Safdar Wattoo, Additional Director Special Protection Unit and Chinese diplomats.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that after more than three-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the inaugural passenger aircraft of the China Southern Airlines arrived here, beginning flights from Lahore to Urumqi. “It is a big event for all,” he added. “Lahore, as well as the Punjab at large, plays a significant role in Pakistan in terms of population, economic output and cultural heritage. It has built up a strong partnership and close cooperation with areas and regions of China. Therefore, the direct flight operation is the need of the hour, and will inject a new momentum to further strengthen people-to-people exchanges, trade and investment between China and Punjab,” he said. “It will also facilitate business tours for traders, travelers, students and tourists of both sides by providing them with time-saving and cost-effective flight services.”

There were tremendous market potentials in Punjab, he said and added that he was confident that with the resumption of flight operations, more Lahorites and Punjabis would go to China.

He hailed the tiring efforts of the China Southern Airlines, and Zhang in particular, for her expeditious efforts in doing this event. Various organizations, including the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have welcomed the resumption of flights.