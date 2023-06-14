‘Over 1,000 doctors to be recruited’

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said that Punjab govt has decided to recruit more than 1,000 new doctors to overcome the shortage of doctors in the government hospitals in the province.

The minister said that the recruitment process for 1045 posts of doctors is being initiated shortly and advertisement for seeking applications from interested candidates will be published very soon.

The minister further revealed that the applications for recruitment will be received online in order to ensure credibility of the recruitment procedure.

He told that marks for interview have been excluded to make the recruitment process transparent in all respects while the selection procedure of doctors will also be online. All the recruitments will be based solely on merit, he added.

He said that legislation will be passed for providing protection to doctors and staff during duty hours.

Meanwhile, Dr Jamal Nasir has informed that formulation of a comprehensive policy for ad hoc appointments in the health department has been initiated adding that a high-level committee has been constituted for this purpose, which has started its working.

The minister further told that up-gradation of Tehsil Headquarter hospitals has also been planned to provide quality treatment facilities in rural areas besides allocating huge amounts of funds in the forthcoming budget for improvement of laboratories in the government hospitals across the province.

He said that doctors should take care of poor patients and prescribe only those medicines, which are available in the hospital.

Religious leaders’ role sought in preventing HIV: Punjab AIDS Control Programme, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department conducted a workshop on ‘Prevention of HIV and role of religious clerics in collaboration with UNAIDS, UNDP and UNICEF’.