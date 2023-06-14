Nishtar Hospital-II to be made functional by September: CM

LAHORE/MULTAN: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited various facilities in Multan Tuesday.

He inspected Nishtar Hospital-II, Nishtar Hospital's inn, the cardiology institute and emergency block extension and the cotton research institute. He also met with delegations of traders and lawyers at the circuit house.

During his visit to Nishtar Hospital-II, CM addressed the media, stating, ‘We are personally taking charge of our responsibilities and not relying on external influences. We are committed to undertaking significant development initiatives.

Nishtar Hospital-II was a critical necessity for the residents of Multan and its surrounding areas, and we are determined to make it fully operational with a complete staff of 100% by September.

To ensure the functioning of the new hospital, we will not transfer any staff from the existing Nishtar Hospital.

While there was a ban on hiring, the election commission has granted permission for the recruitment of doctors, and the recruitment process for doctors and paramedics for Nishtar-II was under way.’

Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the foundation stone of Nishtar-II was laid by PM Shehbaz Sharif, and he intends to invite him to its inauguration. The expansion project for the cardiology institute is set to become fully functional in Multan by the following month.

He visited the under-construction project of Nishtar Hospital-II and inspected various departments of the hospital. The CM visited the institute of cardiology, where he inspected the various departments.

He emphasised the urgency of finalising the emergency block project. During his visit to the pharmacy, he engaged with patients. He ordered improving the standard of facilities.

He also met with lawyers of the district bar associations of Multan, Vehari, and Lodhran. He handed over a grant of Rs10 million for the Multan district bar association and Rs5 million each for the Vehari and Lodhran district bar associations.

Cotton sown over 4.6m acres: Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office where it was revealed that the objective of achieving 100% cotton sowing was accomplished in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.

The meeting expressed its satisfaction with the attainment of this significant milestone by the provincial government. The CM commended the performance of the agriculture department, administration and field staff for their efforts for cultivating cotton over an area of more than 4.6 million acres.

Visits cotton research institute: The CM visited cotton research institute, where he inspected the different departments. During the visit, he received a briefing on cotton varieties and the cultivation process. The CM emphasised the need for precautionary measures to prevent potential threats. He approved a substantial allocation of Rs1 billion to procure essential machinery for the institute.