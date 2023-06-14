SC dissatisfied with Arshad Sharif murder probe

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the progress made so far into the investigation of journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the suo motu case regarding independent and transparent investigation into the Arshad Sharif’s murder.

Other members of the bench included Justice Ijazul Ahsen, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

During the hearing, the attorney general informed the court that they have filed the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) report in the court,

He submitted that Interpol has been contacted and further progress is expected in this regard.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi asked the AG as to what are the reasons that the Kenyan government was cooperating with the fact-finding committee but not with the SJIT.

The AG submitted that the High Commission of Kenya on June 9 stressed signing the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA). He further submitted that the Kenyan authorities have dispatched a draft which is being shared with different institutions.

“I will inform the court in Chamber about that draft”, the AG added.

The chief justice expressed his concerns over the leakage of fact-finding report over electronic media. “I was surprised to watch on electronic media and thought as to who leaked this report,” the CJP remarked, adding that murder of the journalist was a great concern for whole world.

“This is a highly public importance case and we don’t want that freedom of expression could be curbed in this way,” the CJP remarked, adding that they have to protect journalists as they are eyes and ears of the society.

The chief justice also asked the journalists to play a responsible role while reporting the case.

During the hearing, Saad Buttar, counsel for Javeria Siddique, second wife of Arshad Sharif, cited some international laws and forums, working for the protection of journalists and how to make contacts with these forums.

The counsel further submitted that these forums are also investigating the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashogi, adding that these forums could also be approached in murder of Arshad Sharif.

The chief justice, however, observed that the court cannot decide itself in this regard but can ask the attorney general to assist the court.

Meanwhile, the chief justice said that the matter is being adjourned until July 10. At this Shaukat Siddiqui, counsel for the family of Arshad Sharif, came to rostrum and submitted that the vital part of this case relates to Pakistan.

He submitted that many people claim that they know who killed Arshad Sharif and who were behind his murder. He informed the court that a long march was started against the killers of Arshad Sharif and it culminated at Wazirabad.

At this, the chief justice stopped Siddiqui and said as to what the counsel was saying, adding that he had submitted documents before the court.

Shaukat Siddiqui replied in affirmative that he had filed two CMAs which were also numbered as well.

The chief justice said that neither the court was conducting the investigation nor could it issue directions to the SJIT, constituted for investigating the murder of journalist.

“If you want to approach the SJIT you can and file an application with the probing team,” the CJP told Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, however, told the court that he wants to read the order, earlier passed by the court. “But I know what I have noted down in the order,” the CJP replied “But here we will not do anything you want, the CJP continued addressing Siddiqui, adding that the court is not going to give decision against anyone.

Shaukat Siddiqui, however, submitted that he has filed an application in the apex court, praying for making five persons part of investigation. “I don’t say that these five persons are our suspects; however, as they themselves claim that they have the knowledge about the perpetrators who committed these heinous offence, therefore, under the law it is incumbent upon the investigation team to examine them in terms of section 161 of CrPC,” Shaukat Siddiqui submitted.

The chief justice, however, said that the court will not pass any such direction in this regard, however, the applicant may approach the SJIT directly.

It is pertinent to mention here that mother of Arshad Sharif through Shaukat Siddiqui had filed an application in the court praying for making five persons including former prime minister Imran Khan, former minister Faisal Vawda, former minister Murad Saeed, Salman Iqbal and Imran Riaz Khan as part of investigation in the matter of Arshad Sharif.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked the counsel if he thinks that these five persons have some information then he should file an application with the SJIT in this regard.

Meanwhile, Shahukat Siddiqui wanted to continue his submission; however, the chief justice rose and left the courtroom followed by other judges.