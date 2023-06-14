Man who planned May 9 can’t be a patriot: Marriyum

LAHORE: Sensitive installations and memorials of martyrs were targeted and burnt on May 9 in a planned manner.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said this while talking to the media at the Jinnah House here on Tuesday. She said that after the May 9 tragedy, the entire country witnessed how armed gangs attacked national institutions and buildings, including the Quaid-e-Azam’s house. Pictures were set on fire at the Jinnah House by sprinkling petrol on it, she said, adding that monuments of Quaid-i-Azam were burnt and destroyed. “The person who planned the May 9 incidents and monitored them cannot be a patriot, he can only be an enemy of the country.”

The conspiracy and narrative of desecrating the uniform of the Pakistan Army was exposed and the nation rejected that conspiracy. There are some national red lines, which can’t be allowed to be crossed.

“The entire nation and political parties are united over the fact that no one should dare to attack the memorials of martyrs,” she said. Now he is trying to play the women card and hide his corruption and conspiracies behind the allegation that women were raped. She said he must be ashamed of this allegation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered that all PTI workers including women be kept in jails according to the law.

Earlier, addressing media at the Lahore Press Club, Marriyum Aurengzeb said the Election Commission of Pakistan would announce the date for elections after the PDM government’s tenure ended. Federal Secretary for Information Sohail Ali Khan was present at the venue.

She announced that health cards would be given to media workers. Not only reporters but also cameramen will get benefits from this scheme. “We will ensure delivery of health cards by making a mechanism in the next two weeks.” She said the safety bill of journalists was given to the Ministry of Human Rights, now only life insurance and terrorism or accidental cases would be included. “For the first time, the Pemra has linked government business to salaries of journalists,” she claimed, adding that the ITNE recovered 10 crore rupees and gave salaries to journalists.

Over a question, she said a lot of work had been done for IT in the budget and digital equipment had arrived for press clubs. A circular has been given to the ITNE and the Pemra that the salary of a media worker will be 32 thousand rupees, which is their right.

Talking about the economic stability, she said the IMF programme was incorporated in the budget and the coalition government was taking every measure to control inflation. Now the country’s economy is going in the right direction and will be improved. To a question, she said the PMLN had already started its election campaign and Maryam Nawaz was holding rallies in different cities. The PMLN is a big party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. She claimed that the nation as well as the country needed Nawaz Sharif who would be in Pakistan very soon.