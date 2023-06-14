Pakistan needs to free itself from world lenders’ clutches: senators

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday echoed with voices that Pakistan will have to free itself from the clutches of the world lending agencies and that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was playing the role of an agent of international imperialism.

During the budget discussion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was blamed for the unprecedented economic mess and political instability, which the treasury members alleged started with its rule and culminated on May 09.

The term ‘donkey’ was used by some of the senators belonging to the opposition and government benches while certain remarks were expunged after the exchange of hot words in the House.

Former Senate chairman and PPP stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani in his speech said, “Today, we are experiencing the fallout of the failed rebellion against the state. There is political instability that caused economic instability as well.”

He advocated the harshest punishment to those who had attacked the military installations on May 09, cautioning if it was not done, then we must be ready for the second Beer Hall Putsch of Adolf Hitler, a reference to Hitler’s failed coup d’etat.

Rabbani insisted the masterminds should also be dealt with sternly as per the law, and the state must enforce its writ. However, he contended that though the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act were in the Constitution, civilians must not be proceeded against under these laws.

“By taking actions against those involved in these attacks, don’t create monsters and heroes, don’t create Frankenstein. We must learn from the past experiences and desist from political engineering and creating test-tube parties,” he maintained.

He regretted the National Assembly had talked about the military courts through the adoption of a resolution.

Rabbani proposed to allow the political forces take the course the history has destined for them and elections should be held on time, and on the expiry of term of the National Assembly a caretaker government be installed for its stipulated time-frame, warning any bid to extend its rule, would lead to serious repercussions for the country.

He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been advancing the goalpost under a well-thought-out plan. The IMF plays the role of an agent of international imperialism. He recalled how they had verified that funds provided should not be made a part of payments to China and how during the PTI regime, work on the CPEC was stopped.

Rabbani said Pakistan would have to wriggle out of the clutches of the world lending agencies and welcomed the government payment for Russian oil shipment by Chinese currency, as Pak-China strategic relations are an eye-sore for them.

The PPP senator asked the government to pay the due share of the provinces under the NFC and the promised matching grant as well to Sindh in relation to floods in 2022. He decried a cut in uplift funds for Balochistan and wanted an increase in allocations instead.

PMLN member Irfan Siddiqui said the Guinness Book of World Records should be checked to find out as to which political party or leader had dissolved the maximum number of legislatures and secured resignations from his party lawmakers.

“Leader of the Opposition accuses us of deviation from democracy, whereas it were they who set new records of going against it. You (Imran Khan) would have been the opposition leader in the National Assembly in place of Raja Riaz today and giving a tough time to us vis-à-vis budget and legislation,” he contended.

He underlined political stability as the key factor in bringing about an improvement in the economy and then asked if sit-ins, rallies, public meetings and long marches were helpful in political and economic stability. He added the opposition played a constructive role but the PTI decided to go out of parliament and then blamed the PDM government for its own decision.

Senator Irfan feared that even today some wished that the IMF did not give loans to Pakistan and they had tried through telephone calls and other machinations. He agreed with the opposition that the economy was in a worrying state and then said the push down the hill was given by the PTI during its four-year rule, as during the Nawaz Sharif government, GDP growth, rupee’s value and inflation was before everyone.

Former PM Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, in a reconciliatory tone, urged both the treasury and opposition benches to unite during difficult times in order to tackle the economic crisis in the country. He emphasised the crucial need for a Charter of Economy while explaining its significance in the given tough times. He also highlighted the adverse financial conditions inherited by the PDM government due to the poor economic policies of the previous administration.

Senator Gillani pointed out that, in an attempt to gain public sympathy, the PTI leadership violated the terms and conditions set by the IMF before facing a no-trust motion as they knew the fate of the motion.

However, he said despite the declining political popularity of the PDM, they approached the situation with a positive and non-partisan attitude, prioritising the national interest and striving to steer the country out of the economic crisis.

Commending the government for allocating significant funds for the development of regional areas, Gillani proposed that Balochistan, Sindh, and south Punjab be given priority in the allocation process, considering their recent challenges due to flash floods and intermittent rains. He wanted timely distribution of financial resources from the central government to the provinces, enabling them to address their financial issues and provide relief to the people during critical times.

The PPP senator expressed concern over the previous government’s handling of the CPEC projects and urged the government to revive and complete all abandoned projects, including the establishment of an industrial zone and completion of the cadet college in Multan.

PPP’s Senator Waqar Mehdi said the budget was presented at a time when the country was facing economic issues due to weak policies of the past government, which had failed to deliver. He said funds should be released for the flood-affected people of Sindh province who faced loss of lives and property during the 2022 floods.

PTI’s Senator Mohsin Aziz said that more resources should be generated to overcome the economic issues, particularly vigorous efforts for more revenue collection. He wondered how would the defence and other needs be fulfilled when there appeared no chance of IMF deal so far while revenues would cover only debt servicing. He called the new budget a fairy-tale and Lucky Irani Circus. “The most dangerous thing about the budget is that 45 or 50 per cent of its reliance is on loans while next year debt financing will be even more than revenue,” he noted. He also wanted signing of a charter of democracy.

PTI’s Senator Prof Dr Mehar Taj Rohani suggested to allocate more funds in the health budget to address medical problems of the people and starting new health projects.

JI’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmad alleged that force and other tactics were being used to turn the majority JI-PTI into a minority for the Karachi mayor elections.