66pc believe bribe necessary to succeed in business: survey

ISLAMABAD: Seven out of 10 Pakistanis believe that giving and receiving bribes is necessary to succeed in business in the country. It was revealed in a Gallup Pakistan survey, in which more than 1,500 people participated.
The survey was conducted between March 29 and April 7, 2023. In the survey, 66 percent of Pakistanis opined that taking and giving bribes is necessary for success in any business. 13 percent said that success is absolutely possible without giving bribes but 10 percent said that success in business is limited without giving or taking bribes. It is possible but not certain, they said.
