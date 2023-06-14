PAC slams Congressmen’s ‘interference’ in Pakistan affairs

Noor Alam Khan presiding over a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee on November 17, 2022. Twitter/NA_Committees

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday expressed strong annoyance over the statements of members of the US Congress regarding Pakistan, terming them an interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

The PAC said no country has the right to give dictation and lectures to Pakistan on human rights. The statements are humiliating, and US and Britain should be asked to respect our sovereignty, the committee said.

The Public Accounts Committee asked the foreign secretary whether the Foreign Office told the US and the United Kingdom lawmakers about the real situation in Pakistan.

The PAC held its meeting with Noor Alam Khan in the chair. Audit para related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the financial year 2019-20 and Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative for the financial year 2019-20 were examined.

The chairman PAC asked the Foreign Office to take up the matter of desecration of Pakistani flag with relevant authorities, saying it was not acceptable. He asked both the US and Britain to stand with Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir and Palestine. “Be it CPEC, relations with Saudi Arabia or any other issue, they obstruct everything,” he said.

The Foreign Office should tell the US that China is investing in our country, he said adding, “We are poor but we can take care of our interests. We stood by the US for too long.”

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed said, “We are constantly informing the diplomats about the laws regarding human rights in our Constitution. We can give an in-camera briefing to the PAC about the steps taken.”

He told the PAC that federal minister and minister of state have briefed diplomats on the situation in Pakistan. He said the United States told them it respects the sovereignty of Pakistan. “The United States has said Pakistan is their important partner,” he said.

The chairman PAC inquired what Director Generals of the Foreign Affairs were doing. The Foreign Secretary said it was his responsibility to ensure protection of Pakistan’s interests.

During the meeting, the committee appreciated the efforts of Foreign Affairs ministry with regard to import of petroleum products from Russia, terming it a very welcome initiative. Committee member Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed remarked it was for the first time petroleum products were bought in Chinese currency Yuan instead of dollars. “Decreasing dependence on the dollar is welcome,” he observed.

Taking up the issue of remarks of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative in United Nations Munir Akram, Chairman PAC inquired why Munir Akram is working there, and why he made a statement about Pakhtuns. He demanded Munir Akram should be removed from office. The foreign secretary said Munir Akram had already apologised for his statement.

The Audit officials told the PAC no records were provided during the Washington Mission audit. The contract records and expenditure record of Dr Aafia Siddiqui case were not provided, the officials said. “The record of taxes paid for old buildings was also not provided to the audit,” they added. The committee gave seven days to submit the record.

The chairman PAC raised the issue of Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline in the meeting and said, “If there is no ban on other countries, including India, there should be no ban on Pakistan.” The foreign secretary said all aspects of this issue were being reviewed.

Expressing annoyance at the Ministry of Planning and Development for not holding the meetings of Departmental Accounting Committee, the chairman PAC inquired from the secretary Ministry Planning and Development why DACs were not held on audit objections.

Secretary Ministry of Planning and Development told the committee there have been several DACs. The committee gave one week’s time to the ministry for holding the DAC meetings.

Later, in a press talk with the media, the chairman PAC said overseas Pakistanis are those who go abroad on Pakistani passport and send foreign exchange. “If someone becomes a British or American national, he is not a Pakistani,” he said. He said protocols are granted to dual nationals coming from the US and Europe, but when Pakistanis go abroad for earning, they are made to stand in lines.

Responding to a question, he said if any country objects to trade with China and Russia, it should come for investment in Pakistan. “The time for ‘do more’ is over, Pakistan will say do more.”