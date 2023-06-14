LHC suspends restoration of PTI’s 72 resigning MNAs

LAHORE: A two-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday suspended the decision of a single bench on the restoration of membership of 72 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislators who had resigned from the National Assembly.
The court summoned the attorney general of Pakistan for assistance on the next hearing.
The intra-court appeal moved by the secretary National Assembly contended that the single bench had accepted a plea against the acceptance of resignations and restored the membership
of PTI legislators. The secretary’s lawyer argued that the single bench did not give an opportunity to the lawyer of the speaker National Assembly to present his stance.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the progress made so far into the investigation...
KANO, Nigeria: More than 100 people have drowned in north central Nigeria after a boat carrying families returning...
LAHORE: Sensitive installations and memorials of martyrs were targeted and burnt on May 9 in a planned manner.Federal...
ISLAMABAD: The government has provided tax exemption of Rs30 billion to development agencies of foreign governments,...
Weather websites tell us that the word “cyclone” is of Greek origin and means a “coil of snake"
PARIS: Mayor Anne Hidalgo plans to form a committee to explore whether citizens in the French capital should learn to...