LHC suspends restoration of PTI’s 72 resigning MNAs

A file photo of the Lahore High Court. — AFP

LAHORE: A two-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday suspended the decision of a single bench on the restoration of membership of 72 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislators who had resigned from the National Assembly.

The court summoned the attorney general of Pakistan for assistance on the next hearing.

The intra-court appeal moved by the secretary National Assembly contended that the single bench had accepted a plea against the acceptance of resignations and restored the membership

of PTI legislators. The secretary’s lawyer argued that the single bench did not give an opportunity to the lawyer of the speaker National Assembly to present his stance.