Discos to collect additional Rs1.6/unit in June bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tuesday approved the collection of an additional Rs1.6075 per unit in June bills by the state-run power distribution companies (discos). The additional charge is related to fuel cost adjustments for April 2023.
As a result of this decision, the power consumers will bear a burden of over Rs15 billion in their June bills, the power regulator said.
It is to be noted that the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G), on behalf of Discos, had sought the Nepra’s permission to transfer an additional burden of Rs2.01 per unit to the consumers as a monthly fuel charge adjustment. It stated that the reference fuel charges from consumers for April were Rs8.3875 per unit, while the total cost per unit, including previous adjustments, amounted to Rs10.3975 per unit. After reviewing the petition, the Nepra conducted a public hearing to further assess the data.
