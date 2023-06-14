Earthquake jolts cities of Punjab, KP

LAHORE: An earthquake jolted various parts of the country, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir, here on Tuesday.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred at 1:04 am. The seismological center said the epicenter of the earthquake was east Kashmir and it was 10 kilometers underground. It jolted various cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Abbottabad and surrounding areas.
Earthquake tremors were also felt in Jhelum, Hafizabad, Swat, Bagh, Azad Kashmir, Neelum Valley, Shakargarh, Zafarwal and surrounding areas.
Following the earthquake, people came out of their homes and offices due to fear. No loss of life was reported till the filing of this report
