Western diplomats seeking relief for May 9 arsonists upset authorities

ISLAMABAD: Some Western diplomats have approached key authorities here seeking relief for the arsonists and attackers of May 9, ignoring what the powerful capitals like Washington and London did when they were met with similar situations in the past.

Informed sources said the government has conveyed to such diplomats that the May 9 -- termed Black Day by Pakistan -- was far more serious than the Jan 2021 Capitol Hill violence and 2011 London riots. The authorities, however, assured that all those involved in May 9 attacks in any manner will be dealt with as per the law and Constitution.

These diplomats were told that every proud nation respects and jealously guards its state symbols. May 9, it is said, will be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan when politically-motivated mobs attacked state institutions, torched public and private properties and vandalized and desecrated monuments of martyrs and state symbols in different parts of the country.

The government of Pakistan is also aware of the role of some senior Western diplomats who are said to be involved in painting Pakistan as a country not safeguarding the human rights of its citizens in the wake of the May 9 incidents. Such diplomats are reminded by the authorities that the May 9 attacks are not something that has never happened before in the world. “Many nations have experienced such incidents in different times of their history and have responded in their own but stern way,” one of these authorities said, lamenting, “Then why there has been a hue and cry, particularly by some so-called human rights champions from the West, when the state in Pakistan initiated lawful and, one must say, the much-needed action against perpetrators and planners of the darkest day in its entire history.”

What happened on January 6, 2021 at Capitol Hill, Washington DC, it is said, was much less in gravity when compared to the May 9 incidents in Pakistan. On 6th January 2021, following the defeat of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections, a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol Building. More than 2,000 rioters entered the building, many of them occupied and vandalized it and assaulted police officers.

In Pakistan, on May 9 around 45,000 rioters gathered at 485 places across the country and ransacked national symbols, and key military installations, including the army’s General Headquarters (GHQ), Pakistan Air Force bases, Jinnah House, Lahore, and martyrs’ monuments, said a source. “The attempt was no less than a planned coup.”

The authorities here recalled that in the aftermath of the Jan 6th Capitol Hill attacks, the US Justice Department launched a massive, most complex and resource-intensive investigation in the US history.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers has been awarded 18 years imprisonment. Peter Schwartz and Kelly Meggs, two other similar characters, have been sentenced to 14 years and 12 years’ imprisonment respectively. More than 1,000 persons have been charged on different counts, including entering a restricted federal building, entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon, assaulting officers, corruptly obstructing official proceedings and conspiracy.

Besides, 570 people have pleaded guilty to multiple charges including felonies, assaulting law enforcement officers, seditious conspiracy and misdemeanors.

It is said that prosecutors there had to expand the traditional understanding of conspiracy law, due to changed ground realities, especially with the advent of social media, as it was not possible to convict the accused under conventional conspiracy evidence where a clear plan is devised or explicit agreement to use force is forged and roles are assigned to various members. It is also claimed that the USA has developed laws with regard to the trial of civilians in military courts and depending on the nature of the attack and the extent of the damage caused, perpetrators are more likely to be tried in military courts.

The sources said that there are several provisions in the US law that allow a trial of civilians in military courts. For instance, the US enacted the Military Commission Act (MCA), 2006 for trial by military courts of those who engaged (including civilians) in hostilities against the US such as attacking protected properties, taking hostages, etc.

The first civilian tried by a military court under MCA was David Matthew Hick in 2007. These sources claimed that the US Supreme Court in its judgment of 12th June 2008 also held that military courts can conduct trials of civilians and allowed the military courts to proceed with the trials.

Moreover, there are stringent laws in the USA under the umbrella of the U.S. Code (U.S.C) -- Title 18 Crimes and Criminal Procedure (CCP) and Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), which create deterrence against violent mobs attacking or injuring public property, military buildings, etc.

Citing the example of the UK -- which witnessed riots in August 2011, after the shooting of 29 years-old Mark Duggan by London Police -- the authorities here said that these riots turned into vandalism that ruined local businesses, shattered streets and made people feel unsafe in their own homes.

“The British government took stern measures, over three thousand people were prosecuted, out of which 1,968 were found guilty and sentenced. Those arrested by police included individuals as young as 11, teenage female students and young graduates,” said a source.

In January-February 2022, protests broke out in Canada’s capital Ottawa against Covid-19 measures, which endangered public safety and affected $4 billion in trade with the US. The protesters were finally driven away following a two-day effort by police. More than 190 people were arrested, 500 charges were filed and dozens of vehicles used by demonstrators were confiscated by the police. The government also went to the extent of invoking emergency powers to control the protests, which were later also condoned by a public judicial inquiry.

“Developed Western countries accusing Pakistan of HR violations have themselves resorted to desperate measures in the past, including the establishment of military courts to settle their crises. No civilized nation can allow such wanton acts and anarchy to endanger the safety of the public and the integrity of the state.

The trial of civilians by military courts is not unlawful in international law. In this regard, the legal regime in the US is most developed where several precedents of the trial of civilians in military courts exist and Pakistan shall not be seen or treated as doing something different or extraordinary,” said the source.