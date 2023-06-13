Lakki authorities urged to complete ongoing projects

LAKKI MARWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Affairs Mutiullah Khan Marwat on Monday urged the heads of line departments to expedite the pace of work on the ongoing projects so that with their immediate completion, services could be provided to people at their doorsteps.

He was addressing a meeting here at the District Headquarters Hospital, Tajazai where Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hadi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Najeebullah Khan along with education, health, agriculture, C&W, municipalities, land conservation, sports, district officers of juvenile affairs, rescue and other departments were also present.

The government officials gave a detailed briefing to the special assistant to the chief minister on the ongoing projects of their departments, service delivery, human resources, challenges and other issues.

“They should work under the spirit of teamwork for their achievements,” he said, adding that Lakki Marwat was one of the underdeveloped districts and people there lacked the basic necessities of life.He asked the officials to play their role and the provincial government would provide them full support.