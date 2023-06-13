Press club office-bearers sworn in

LANDIKOTAL: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Taj Muhammad Afridi on Monday administered the oath of office to the newly elected office-bearers of the Landikotal Press Club.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony, he said that the government was taking steps to facilitate the journalist community. He said that the journalists played a key role in highlighting the problems facing the society.

About the construction of a building for the Landikotal Press Club, he said that the local

journalists should evolve consensus on a suitable place for it. He said that he would take up with the chief minister and other relevant officials the construction of the press club building.

Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Irshad Ali Mohmand, Chairman Landikotal Shah Khalid Shinwari, Tehsildar Daud Khan Afridi, and others attended the ceremony. Landikotal Press Club newly elected president Khalil Jabran, Tribal Union of Journalists interim chairman Qazi Fazalullah and others also spoke at the event.