Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers offered

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayers of Pakistan Army soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly with terrorists in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on the night of June 9/10, were offered at their native areas with full military honours.

Senior serving and retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the funeral prayers of Subedar Asghar Ali Shaheed (40), a resident of District Lakki Marwat, Sepoy Naseem Khan (26), a resident of District Lakki Marwat and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (22), a resident of Abbottabad, were offered at their hometowns.

Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed in a fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District on Monday. Troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after intense fire exchange, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.