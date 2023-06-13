Two killed in DI Khan road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed when a loaded truck turned turtle and fell on them near the Gloti village on Dera-Bannu road on Monday.
Rescue 1122 officials said that Ubaid, 16, and Ghulab Khan, the residents of North Waziristan, were on their way when all of a sudden a truck loaded with shingles turned turtle and fell on the them, burying them alive.
