Cat coming out of bag as power, gas tariffs to increase further: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub on Monday said that the cat is coming out of the bag as minister of state for finance of imported government has indicated that the prices of electricity and gas will increase further.

“First electricity and gas disappeared and now [are getting] more expensive. May Allah get rid the nation of these fascist and anti-people rulers soon. May Allah enable the people of Pakistan to get rid of these pharaohs by stamping the bat in the next general elections,” Omar Ayub said in a statement issued here by the PTI Central Media Department.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar said that Russia’s first subsidised crude oil cargo was very late in reaching Pakistan and the PDM government delayed the issue of Russian oil for 14 months.

In a statement, Hammad Azhar said that Pakistan was to receive the first Russian subsidised crude oil cargo in April last year and “in this regard, I sent all the discussions with the Russian authorities in writing and sent it to the Russian counterpart through the Pakistani

ambassador”.

He, however, said the PDM had been dilly-dallying on the issue for a full year.He said that in the past, the PDM used to claim that this oil could not run in our refineries and there would be economic sanctions on Pakistan from the world. “But despite this, I kept saying that this is a lie and nothing like this will happen. If the PTI government’s talks with the Russian authorities had been followed, billions of dollars would have benefited the country and reduced the burden of inflation on the people,” he noted.

Discounts, he pointed out, were also the highest at the time, and many countries saved valuable foreign exchange and protected their people from rising energy prices. But in the meantime PDM circus messed up the issue and acted evasively.

He said that if talks were held with the PTI government, billions of dollars would have been saved, and the burden of inflation on the people would have also been reduced.

Hammad said that despite the ‘imported government’ dragging the matter unnecessarily for 14 months, finally after 14 months, the discount has not been received much and the quantity has also been bought very little.

He added that the PDM government is determined to drown everything.In another development, on behalf of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. a legal action has been initiated against Special Assistant to PM Atta Tarar for his charges against Imran in relation to Abdul Razzaq Shar’s murder.

PTI chairman’s lawyer Barrister Abu Zar Salman Khan Niazi has sent a notice of Rs10 billion damages to Atta Tarar. The amount received as compensation from Atta Tarar will be donated to Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital

In the legal notice served on Atta Tarar, he has been given time to tender an unconditional apology within 15 days for levelling allegations against the party chairman.

Atta Tarar has been asked to immediately stop blaming the PTI chairman and withdraw his statement, otherwise strict action will be taken against him under relevant laws including defamation law for not apologising. “Tender an unconditional apology and admit that you have mis-stated,” the notice says.