Govt unmoved as Birmil sit-in enters 19th day

WANA: The people from different walks of life have been staging a sit-in for the last 19 days at the Azam Warsak area in the Birmil tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district for the acceptance of their demands.

Apart from local tribal elders, political leaders and the people belonging to various walks of life are participating in the protest sit-in. Talking to reporters, the participants in the sit-in asked the government to take steps to resolve their problems.

The people have been on protest for the last 19 days, urging the government to meet their demands that also included the provision of 24-hour electricity.

The protesters demand that the herdsmen should be allowed to graze their cattle without any hindrance in the Spira hilly area near the Pak-Afghan border.

They want the installation of mobile phone towers in certain areas and the restoration of the 3G/4G internet service.

The protesters have complained that the government’s educational institutions and health centres have been dysfunctional for a long time in different areas in Birmil.

The protesters are seeking compensation to the families of those who were injured and martyred in acts of subversion.

They have expressed the resolve to stay put until the government and the district administration resolved their demands.

“We have been staging the sit-in for almost three weeks, but no one from the government has bothered to listen to our grievances,” a protester complained.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Amanullah Wazir urged the government to resolve the demands of the protesters or else they would be compelled to intensify the protest by holding protest demonstrations.