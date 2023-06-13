Tehsil presiding officers: LG reps move PHC over delay in elections

MANSEHRA: A group of chairmen of the village and neighbourhood councils on Monday filed a writ petition at the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad Circuit Bench against prolonged delay in elections for Tehsil Presiding Officers (TPOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The court has summoned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents for June 14, to clarify their position on the delay in the elections of Tehsil Presiding Officers,” Malik Mumtaz, an aspirant for the office, told reporters here.

Flanked by a group of village and neighbourhood councils from parts of the district, he said that the ECP, which was the competent authority to hold elections under the Local Government Act, failed to hold elections for TPOs.

“A year has passed since the local governments were installed in KP but people of this province are still without reaping the benefits of the system at the grassroots as councils couldn’t run without their custodians,” Mumtaz said.

Safada village Council Chairman Basharat Ali Swati said a group of councillors in the Peshawar division had challenged the TPOs elections in only 12 tehsils at the PHC in January this year, and the court stayed the election in that tehsils only. But the ECP instead of suspending the electioneering process in those councils, didn’t hold elections in all 131 tehsil councils across the province.“The people of the entire province are suffering the brunt of the unjustified delay of the presiding officers’ elections,” Swati said.